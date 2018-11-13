Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $682,000 Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.19% of Beazer Homes USA worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $265,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 48.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.48. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $682,000 Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/engineers-gate-manager-lp-has-682000-stake-in-beazer-homes-usa-inc-bzh.html.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.