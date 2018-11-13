EnSync (ESNC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN ESNC opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. EnSync has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

In other news, Director Theodore Stern acquired 192,308 shares of EnSync stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 784,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,990.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnSync stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,347 shares during the quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 1.96% of EnSync worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnSync from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on EnSync and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

