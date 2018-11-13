Entegris (ENTG) and Forward Industries (FORD) Financial Survey

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 8.78% 25.34% 12.98% Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19%

Risk and Volatility

Entegris has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entegris and Forward Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 0 10 0 3.00 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegris currently has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential upside of 57.76%. Given Entegris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entegris is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Entegris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Forward Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Forward Industries does not pay a dividend. Entegris pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entegris and Forward Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.34 billion 2.78 $85.06 million $1.44 18.35 Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.54 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Summary

Entegris beats Forward Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases for use in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices; and manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

