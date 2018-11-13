Enterprise Group (E) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

E stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,930. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc provides construction services for the energy, utility, and transportation infrastructure industries in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on underground construction, and maintenance and specialty equipment rentals. The company offers trenchless solutions, including laser guided boring and augering, pipe ramming, and pipe jacking/tunnel boring for rail companies, utility providers, infrastructure contractors, and pipeline companies.

