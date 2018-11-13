EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Position Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 38,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 84,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $96.54 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Position Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/eog-resources-inc-eog-position-lowered-by-ibm-retirement-fund.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.