Equitable Group (EQB) PT Raised to C$77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$75.00.

EQB opened at C$68.00 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$52.01 and a 1 year high of C$72.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Brian Leland sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.27, for a total value of C$163,117.26. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.36, for a total value of C$326,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,414.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

