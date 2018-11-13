Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 13th (BHC, DGEAF, DKL, DOOR, DWDP, EIX, EPE, EYES, EYPT, FGEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 13th:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DowDuPont Inc. operates as a holding company. It produces agricultural chemicals, material science, and specialty chemical products. Agriculture Business offers crop protection and seeds and traits. Material Science Business offers a range of solutions including consumer solutions and infrastructure solutions and plastics performance. Specialty Products Business includes protection solutions, electronics and communications, nutrition and health and industrial biosciences. DowDuPont Inc, formerly known as Dow Chemical Company, is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel products. The Company operates a chain of retail boutiques in the United States. It offers apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts to female customers. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Website, francescascollections.com. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. GDR – Reg S (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

