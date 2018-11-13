EquiTrader Reaches Market Capitalization of $652,990.00 (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. EquiTrader has a total market cap of $652,990.00 and approximately $712.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00790564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EquiTrader (EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,398,620 coins and its circulating supply is 11,298,620 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co.

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

