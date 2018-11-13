Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 120 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERIE. BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

Shares of ERIE opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.36. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $106.63 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $612.13 million for the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.89 per share, with a total value of $198,229.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,688.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.