Ero Copper (ERO) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$9.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.35. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$6.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.35.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$61.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 0.7599999848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

