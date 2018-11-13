Esterline Technologies (ESL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Esterline Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company serving principally aerospace and defense markets. Esterline views the company’s businesses in three segments related to its set of core competencies: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems and other high-end industrial applications. The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment interconnect solutions, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers. Advanced Materials focuses on process-related technologies including high-performance elastomer products used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Esterline Technologies stock opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Esterline Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $11,701,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $13,037,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Esterline Technologies by 193.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

