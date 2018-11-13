Esure (ESUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Esure (LON:ESUR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Esure to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Esure to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Esure in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Esure in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esure in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of ESUR stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 279 ($3.65). The company had a trading volume of 868,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Esure has a twelve month low of GBX 219.60 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.80 ($4.04).

Esure Company Profile

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

