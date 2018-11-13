ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Stake Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,036,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 353,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 339,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 174,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $40.72.

