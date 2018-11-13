EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

EDRY opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

