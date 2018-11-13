Euroseas (ESEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESEA stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESEA. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, August 13th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

