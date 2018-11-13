Eventbrite (EB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eventbrite stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $337,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $624,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth $2,786,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

