Exelon Co. (EXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the energy giant on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Exelon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exelon to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

