Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $152,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $165,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.16.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $58,417,238.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $663,250,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $76,290,996.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $316,181,612.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

