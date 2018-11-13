Exfo Inc (EXF) Insider Germain Lamonde Acquires 22,800 Shares

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) insider Germain Lamonde purchased 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$98,040.00.

Germain Lamonde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Germain Lamonde purchased 16,800 shares of Exfo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$65,352.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Germain Lamonde purchased 11,100 shares of Exfo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$44,289.00.

TSE:EXF traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,820. Exfo Inc has a 1-year low of C$3.51 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exfo Inc will post 0.330000012043796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

