EXMR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,346.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market cap of $391,899.00 and approximately $34,346.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00099215 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,874,416 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

