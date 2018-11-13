Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Receives $93.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.38. 791,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,159. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.07. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $75,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $235,849 over the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.