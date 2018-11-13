Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 150,179 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $76,727.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,864.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $235,849 in the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.

Shares of EXR opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

