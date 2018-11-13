EZOOW (EZW) Trading Down 39% This Week

EZOOW (CURRENCY:EZW) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, EZOOW has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One EZOOW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and Mercatox. EZOOW has a total market cap of $69,563.00 and $4,435.00 worth of EZOOW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00146217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00243180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.92 or 0.10929408 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EZOOW

EZOOW’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,105,821,305 tokens. The official message board for EZOOW is medium.com/@Ezoow. The official website for EZOOW is www.ezoow.com. EZOOW’s official Twitter account is @EzoowToken.

EZOOW Token Trading

EZOOW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZOOW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZOOW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EZOOW using one of the exchanges listed above.

