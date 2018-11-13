Falcon Point Capital LLC Buys 13,077 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 51.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,029,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 350,667 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,133,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,343,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 252,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 55.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of KRNT opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 167.17 and a beta of 0.67. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $22.20.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

