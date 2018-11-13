Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Granite Construction worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $55.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

