Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.27.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

