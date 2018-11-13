Ffcm LLC Has $20.63 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1,074.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,942 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 3.4% of Ffcm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 117.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE XEL opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

