Ffcm LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $236.67 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $165.68 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $5,247,062 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.04.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/ffcm-llc-raises-stake-in-adobe-inc-adbe.html.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.