Fielmann (FIE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($58.72) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.96 ($69.72).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €56.30 ($65.47) on Friday. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

