Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 95,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chevron by 910.3% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 58,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

