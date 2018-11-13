Financial Review: Delta Air Lines (DAL) versus China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

87.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Delta Air Lines has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Delta Air Lines pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Delta Air Lines has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delta Air Lines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Delta Air Lines and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 1 14 0 2.93 China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 0 2 3 0 2.60

Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus price target of $68.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Delta Air Lines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delta Air Lines and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $41.24 billion 0.96 $3.58 billion $4.93 11.66 China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $15.17 billion 0.59 $938.61 million $3.26 9.54

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 7.87% 27.72% 6.74% China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 2.58% 5.21% 1.34%

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, aviation, and professional security and training services to third parties; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. As of February 9, 2018, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.