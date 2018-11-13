Financial Survey: Alanco Technologies (ALAN) and US Ecology (ECOL)

Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN) and US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alanco Technologies and US Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alanco Technologies N/A N/A N/A US Ecology 12.30% 15.68% 6.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of US Ecology shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Alanco Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of US Ecology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alanco Technologies has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Ecology has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alanco Technologies and US Ecology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alanco Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A US Ecology 1 1 2 0 2.25

US Ecology has a consensus target price of $69.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.61%. Given US Ecology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Ecology is more favorable than Alanco Technologies.

Dividends

US Ecology pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Alanco Technologies does not pay a dividend. US Ecology pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alanco Technologies and US Ecology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alanco Technologies $190,000.00 0.30 -$1.59 million N/A N/A US Ecology $504.04 million 3.08 $49.36 million $1.72 40.92

US Ecology has higher revenue and earnings than Alanco Technologies.

Summary

US Ecology beats Alanco Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alanco Technologies

Alanco Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides packaging and collection of hazardous waste; on-site management, waste characterization, and transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste at customer sites; and excavation, high-pressure cleaning, tank cleaning, decontamination, remediation, transportation, spill cleanup and emergency response, and other services. It serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

