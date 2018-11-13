Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $317,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 37,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $236.34 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

