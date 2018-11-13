Finisar (FNSR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNSR. DA Davidson downgraded Finisar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Finisar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Finisar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Finisar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Finisar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finisar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.99.

Shares of NASDAQ FNSR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Finisar has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Finisar will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at $607,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $506,588.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock worth $2,083,508. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,861,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 946,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 111.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,278,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,712,000 after buying an additional 4,359,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,995,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,171,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,809,000 after buying an additional 624,702 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Finisar by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,770,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

