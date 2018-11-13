First Derivatives (FDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,260.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 144220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,650 ($34.63).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations worldwide. It operates through Consulting and Software segments. The company provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

