First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,460,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other First Horizon National news, insider David T. Popwell acquired 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,028.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $788,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 640,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,387.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,086,980 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on First Horizon National to $20.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/first-horizon-national-corp-fhn-shares-bought-by-first-interstate-bank.html.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.