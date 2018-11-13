First Horizon National (FHN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a $17.03 rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a $17.03 rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

FHN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon National has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,387.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell purchased 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,028.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,086,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. AT Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,460,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

