First Interstate Bank Reduces Position in American Express (AXP)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,028 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 455.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/first-interstate-bank-reduces-position-in-american-express-axp.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.