First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 33,383 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of MasTec worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after buying an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in MasTec by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MasTec by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

MasTec stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 33,383 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-33383-shares-of-mastec-inc-mtz.html.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.