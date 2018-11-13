First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aetna were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AET. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aetna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Aetna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aetna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aetna by 712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Aetna by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.18.

Aetna stock opened at $209.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $210.61.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

