First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ball by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ball from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $327,150.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,006.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,832. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

