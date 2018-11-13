Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $31.63 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 5.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 98,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Markston International LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 151,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $381.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.95 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

