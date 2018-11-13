Five Below Inc (FIVE) Holdings Reduced by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 394,206 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $175,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,598.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $184,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $201,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,773. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $532,054.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,159.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Five Below to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Five Below Inc (FIVE) Holdings Reduced by Wasatch Advisors Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/five-below-inc-five-holdings-reduced-by-wasatch-advisors-inc.html.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.