Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.66.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

