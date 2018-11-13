Floor & Decor (FND) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of FND opened at $31.35 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of -0.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,388,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,538,000 after buying an additional 304,773 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

