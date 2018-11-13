Flowserve (FLS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Flowserve stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $101,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $216,000.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

