Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Friday, August 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

