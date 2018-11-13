Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,825 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, DFT Energy LP boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 175.9% in the third quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

APC stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

