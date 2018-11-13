Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,178 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 890.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,339,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,749,000 after purchasing an additional 997,082 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,125.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 803,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,736,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,115,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

