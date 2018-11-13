Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,040 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 963.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,763,000 after buying an additional 2,168,500 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,928,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,163,000 after buying an additional 1,835,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,174,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,170,000 after buying an additional 1,247,670 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,582,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,213,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 667,148 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

